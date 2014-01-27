1 injured in shooting near school - 75 jobs - Propane emergency

Cape Girardeau police have released a description of a suspect in the Saturday night shooting at the Arena Building that injured two people.

Carbondale police are investigating after one person was shot near a school.

One person was shot after a fight near a Carbondale school today. Arnold Wyrick will have more on this story on Heartland News at Five.



Cape Girardeau police have released a description of a suspect in a Saturday night shooting at the Arena Building that injured two people. Kadee Brosseau talked to Cape Girardeau's police chief about the latest in the investigation.

Firefighters battled a brush fire just east of Marble Hill after two power lines snapped and caused a pole to collapse.

Gov. Pat Quinn has declared a propane supply emergency in Illinois.

Bob Reeves tells us how cold to expect the rest of this week to be as another cold blast blankets the area.



Looking for a job? The AT&T Call Center in Cape Girardeau has announced it will be hiring 75 additional employees

Missouri curators say they expect a public discussion this week of a former university swimmer's allegations that she had been sexually assaulted by several football players before later committing suicide.

Amtrak is running on a limited schedule because of cold weather in central and northern Illinois.

A St. Louis landmark is closed for repairs after being struck by an SUV.

Public school districts within 100 miles of Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area are eligible to apply for field trip grants for the 2014-2015 school year.

Congratulations to the Central Junior High School cheerleaders! They finished their season with a second place ranking and trophy at Jamfest National Cheerleading Competition in Nashville, Tenn.

