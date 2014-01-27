CJHS cheerleaders place second in national competition

The CJHS cheerleaders competed at Jamfest National Cheerleading Competition in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, January 25.

They placed second to the Grand Champions of the entire season. The squad has had a successful season with a first place trophy and finish at camp with their Champion Chant; being awarded the team Herkie award at camp; numerous other awards at camp and now finishing their season with a second place ranking and trophy at Nationals.

Pictured: Front - Drew Kasten and Greta Shipman, squad captains; second row - Ellie Thomason and Sydney Whitehorn, squad co-captains, Cierra McKinley and Teairah Staple; third row - Paige Robinson-White, Meredith Ham, Caleigh Huffman, Taylor Strange, Grace Cook and Maddy Davie; back row - Payton Alexander, Jordyn Castillo, Alaysha Pratcher, Danica Thomas, Destiny Jones, Alivia Dyke, Emily Webb, Kezia Grigsby and Kylie Lane.

CJHS cheerleaders are coached by Head Coach Laura Gunn and Assistant Coach Michal Whitehorn.

