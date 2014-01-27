CJHS cheerleaders place second in national competition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CJHS cheerleaders place second in national competition

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Dana Saverino, communications director at Cape Girardeau Public Schools) (Source: Dana Saverino, communications director at Cape Girardeau Public Schools)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The CJHS cheerleaders competed at Jamfest National Cheerleading Competition in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, January 25.

They placed second to the Grand Champions of the entire season. The squad has had a successful season with a first place trophy and finish at camp with their Champion Chant; being awarded the team Herkie award at camp; numerous other awards at camp and now finishing their season with a second place ranking and trophy at Nationals.

Pictured: Front - Drew Kasten and Greta Shipman, squad captains; second row - Ellie Thomason and Sydney Whitehorn, squad co-captains, Cierra McKinley and Teairah Staple; third row - Paige Robinson-White, Meredith Ham, Caleigh Huffman, Taylor Strange, Grace Cook and Maddy Davie; back row - Payton Alexander, Jordyn Castillo, Alaysha Pratcher, Danica Thomas, Destiny Jones, Alivia Dyke, Emily Webb, Kezia Grigsby and Kylie Lane.

CJHS cheerleaders are coached by Head Coach Laura Gunn and Assistant Coach Michal Whitehorn.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly