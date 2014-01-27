Monty to be sworn in as acting Carbondale mayor

The City of Carbondale has named its new mayor.

The City of Carbondale said Councilman Donald Monty will be sworn in as acting mayor on February 4 at 11 a.m.

The Oath of Office will be administered in Room 103 of the Carbondale Civic Center and is open to the public.

The nomination and voting affirming the election of Councilman Monty was held at a special meeting of the Carbondale City Council on Jan. 21. His service as acting mayor will take effect on Feb. 4 and will continue through the remainder of Mayor Fritzler's term, which ends May 2015.

