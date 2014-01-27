GCHS academic team wins district Governor's Cup tourney

The Graves County High School Eagles academic team dominated at the district Governor's Cup tournament Saturday, January 25, at Ballard Memorial High School.

Graves County placed first in Quick Recall, defeating Ballard Memorial by a total score of 52 to 21. Senior Chris Woods was the tournament's most valuable player, racking up a total of 21 toss-up points. GCHS was also victorious in Future Problem Solving.

The Eagles made an impressive showing in individual written events:

Social Studies: 1st - Chris Woods, 2nd - Matthew Lee, 3rd - Ty Wilson

Math: 1st - Mitul Ahmed, 2nd - Paxton Pair, 3rd - Jacquelyn Burgess

Language Arts: 1st - Chris Woods, 3rd - Evan Williams 4th - Mitchell McClure

Arts/Humanities - 4th - Ty Wilson, 5th - Matthew Woods

Composition - 2nd - Amilyn Thurston, 3rd - Mitul Ahmed.

The team now advances to the Regional Tournament, at GCHS Saturday, Feb. 15. The Academic Team coaches are Jeremy Krug and Lynda Hiles. The Future Problem Solvers coach is Anna Overby.

Pictured, from left, are Lynda Hiles, Paxton Pair, Ty Wilson, Jacquelyn Burgess, Evan Williams, Chris Woods, Mitchell McClure, Mitul Ahmed, Matthew Lee, Matthew Woods, and Jeremy Krug.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.