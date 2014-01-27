GCHS academic team wins district Governor's Cup tourney - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

GCHS academic team wins district Governor's Cup tourney

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools) (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves County Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County High School Eagles academic team dominated at the district Governor's Cup tournament Saturday, January 25, at Ballard Memorial High School.

Graves County placed first in Quick Recall, defeating Ballard Memorial by a total score of 52 to 21. Senior Chris Woods was the tournament's most valuable player, racking up a total of 21 toss-up points. GCHS was also victorious in Future Problem Solving.

The Eagles made an impressive showing in individual written events:

  • Social Studies: 1st - Chris Woods, 2nd - Matthew Lee, 3rd - Ty Wilson
  • Math: 1st - Mitul Ahmed, 2nd - Paxton Pair, 3rd - Jacquelyn Burgess
  • Language Arts: 1st - Chris Woods, 3rd - Evan Williams 4th - Mitchell McClure
  • Arts/Humanities - 4th - Ty Wilson, 5th - Matthew Woods
  • Composition - 2nd - Amilyn Thurston, 3rd - Mitul Ahmed.

The team now advances to the Regional Tournament, at GCHS Saturday, Feb. 15. The Academic Team coaches are Jeremy Krug and Lynda Hiles. The Future Problem Solvers coach is Anna Overby.

Pictured, from left, are Lynda Hiles, Paxton Pair, Ty Wilson, Jacquelyn Burgess, Evan Williams, Chris Woods, Mitchell McClure, Mitul Ahmed, Matthew Lee, Matthew Woods, and Jeremy Krug.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly