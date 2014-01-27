1 dead after crash on IL Rte. 142

A 60-year-old man died after a crash in Illinois Route 142 on Sunday.



According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates that on Sunday, January 26 at about 11:04 p.m. Robert Scott Beesley of Roundup, Montana, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Illinois Route 142 at Hamilton County Road 600E (Delafield Curve) when he left the road and hit a tree.

As a result of the crash, police say Beesley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hamilton County coroner.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, McLeansboro Police Department, McLeansboro Fire Department, Hamilton County EMA, Harre's Ambulance Service, Hamilton County Coroner's Office and J&R Towing.

