Police identify primary suspect in shooting near Carbondale school

Police have identified the primary suspect in a shooting at a school parking lot in Carbondale.



Police identify the suspect as Omari A. Tinsley, 18. An arrest warrant charges Tinsley with attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The bond has been set at $500,000. He is accused of shooting a father of one of the students at Rebound High School on Monday.



Tinsley is described as an 18-year-old black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white camouflage pants with shoulder-length, dreadlock-style hair. Police say Tinsley's hair was longer and in dreadlocks than shown in the picture at the time of the shooting.



His last known address is 806 Dorthella in Carbondale.



Anyone with information on Tinsley's location is asked to immediately contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). He is considered to be armed and dangerous.



The second suspect, a 17-year-old black male, has been taken into custody.



It was shortly before noon on Monday when Carbondale police were called the Rebound School at 205 North Oakland.



Police say a group of students were involved in an argument in the parking lot of the school during their lunch break.



Police say one of the students pulled out a handgun and shot an adult man who was later identified as a father of one of the students at the school. Police say the wound is potentially life-threatening.



"That's very frightening that's all I cay say," Sharon Pope said. "This neighborhood used to be such a safe family environment. And it's just not that way anymore."



"It draws concern because you hear about these incidents all most every week. And my child is a student here," Sharifa Stewart said. "You know when you send your children to school you just want them to come home safe. Bottom line I don't care what it is. And we need better security measures. The unfortunate part is they don't check backpacks here at the school or anything."



Standard school protocol was followed by Carbondale High School, the Rebound Facility and at the main campus. They were placed on lock down until it was determined no other students were endangered.



Carbondale High School Superintendent Stephen Murphy says it happened during the school's open campus lunch time.



Rebound High School will be open as normal Tuesday. There will be an officer on campus.



Rebound is a program through Carbondale Community High School that helps those 16 years or older to get their high school diploma or prepare for the GED. The program is for those who have previously dropped out of high school or current high school students who have failed classes.



