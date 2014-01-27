Snapped power lines cause brush fire near Marble Hill

Firefighters are battling a brush fire just east of Marble Hill after two power lines snapped and caused a pole to collapse.Marble Hill Fire Chief Jim Bollinger says two power lines snapped caused a pole to collapse on County Road 456 just east of Marble Hill around 11:15 a.m.The power lines have started a brush fire that has spread through the area.Five fire trucks from the Marble Hill Fire Department are on scene fighting the fire at a safe distance. Bollinger says crews cannot put the fire out due to electric still turned on the power lines.Crews are waiting for the electric company to turn off power to lines so that crews can fight the fire.