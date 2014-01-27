Snapped power lines cause brush fire near Marble Hill - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Snapped power lines cause brush fire near Marble Hill

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Marble Hill Fire Chief Jim Bollinger) (Source: Marble Hill Fire Chief Jim Bollinger)
MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire just east of Marble Hill after two power lines snapped and caused a pole to collapse.

Marble Hill Fire Chief Jim Bollinger says two power lines snapped caused a pole to collapse on County Road 456 just east of Marble Hill around 11:15 a.m.

The power lines have started a brush fire that has spread through the area.

Five fire trucks from the Marble Hill Fire Department are on scene fighting the fire at a safe distance. Bollinger says crews cannot put the fire out due to electric still turned on the power lines.

Crews are waiting for the electric company to turn off power to lines so that crews can fight the fire.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly