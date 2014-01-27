'Catastrophic equipment failure' leads to large power outage in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Catastrophic equipment failure' leads to large power outage in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Around 80 percent of homes and businesses in Ste. Genevieve County lost power for about an hour Sunday night.

Nearly 10,000 meters were without service in Ste. Genevieve Sunday night after a "catastrophic equipment failure," according to Citizens Electric Cooperative.

When CEC personnel and firefighters arrived at the New Bourbon substation, they found the coil from inside a transformer on the ground and on fire. Crews determined the failed equipment was from a potential transformer in the substation’s middle bus, which is the common circuit for the three transformers. They isolated the transformer and restored power to the affected bus.

Outage calls started at 8:56 p.m., and at the height of the outage, 9,687 meters were without service. Power was restored at 9:50 p.m.

Crews will work to replace the failed potential transformer on Monday. No further power outages are expected during these repairs.

Citizens Electric reminds the public to stay away from downed power lines and always assume the lines are energized. Before using an emergency generator, make sure it is wired properly to ensure electricity does not backfeed into power lines and electrocute linemen who are trying to restore electricity.

Call 800-286-2251 to report an outage and check CEC’s Outage Center at cecmo.com for more information.

