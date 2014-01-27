Shawneetown teen, juvenile escapee apprehended in stolen car

A Shawneetown man was arrested on multiple charges after a routine traffic stop made by an officer with the Energy, Ill. police department.Devin Durham, 18, was stopped at 10:23 p.m. on Saturday on Route 13 near Briggs Road.Neither Durham nor a juvenile passenger could provided identification to the officer and both gave inconsistent information regarding their identity.Eventually police found out their identities.The juvenile had escaped from the Gateway Treatment Center in Carbondale two hours earlier and had been listed as "Missing/Endangered" by Carbondale police.Officers also discovered the car was stolen from Vitamin World in Carbondale and the owner had been unaware of the theft.Durham was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing justice, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, no valid driver's license and speeding. He was transported to the Williamson County Jail.The juvenile was taken to the Carbondale Police Department for eventual return to Gateway.