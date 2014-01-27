Volunteers sought for Jackson County Medical Reserve Corps - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Volunteers sought for Jackson County Medical Reserve Corps

Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Any resident of Jackson County or surrounding counties who would like to learn more information about volunteering to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies is encouraged to attend an orientation meeting on February 1.

The Jackson County Medical Reserve Corps will hold a quarterly orientation meeting on February 1, 2014 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road, Murphysboro, in the rear building.

Light refreshments will be served.

The orientation meeting will be about the Jackson County MRC, its mission, and training requirements and opportunities.

The orientation is for informational purposes only and attendees are not obligated to join.

Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register by calling Mr. Terry Fulk, Jackson County MRC Coordinator, at 618-684-3143, ext. 176, or by sending an email to jcmrc@jchdonline.org.

The Jackson County MRC was established in 2010 and currently has 40 volunteer members.

Jackson County Health Department is the sponsoring agency.

To help members be prepared at home and for work with the MRC, volunteers receive free training, emergency preparedness materials and a uniform shirt.

MRC volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources.

MRC volunteers include medical and public health professionals, as well as non-medical volunteers who fill key support positions.

The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) program began in 2002 after federal leaders recognized the need to engage and train volunteers to strengthen public health, emergency response and community resiliency.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of the Civilian Volunteer Medical Reserve Corps oversees the program on the national level. Currently there are 986 local MRC units throughout the country, including 70 in Illinois.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly