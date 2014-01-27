Call center in Cape Girardeau adding 75 jobs

The AT&T Call Center in Cape Girardeau has announced it will be hiring 75 additional employees.



According to a press release from Senior Public Relations Manager for the AT&T Missouri & Southern Illinois Market Katie Nagus, the call center at 351 S Silver Springs Road will be hiring positions as U-verse Solutions Leveraged Service Representatives.

The jobs will be full-time and offer benefits including health care and 401(k) contribution matching.

The release also states new employees will have 11 weeks of paid training and will learn new job skills.

Those interested in applying, according to Nagus, should be at least 18 years old and have at least six months experience with using a Windows-based computer.



The call center is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those interested should be available to work flexible hours.

