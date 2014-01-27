Police: Alcohol may be factor in deadly Hamilton County crash

One man is dead after a crash late Sunday night in Hamilton County.

According to Illinois State Police, 60-year-old Robert S. Beesley of Roundup, Montana was driving east on Illinois Route 142 at Hamilton County Road just after 11 p.m. when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Beesley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hamilton County Coroner.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but, according to officials, alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

