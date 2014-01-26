700 Ameren Illinois customers lose power

Several hundred Ameren Illinois customers lost power in southern Illinois on Sunday night.



Stacey Shangraw with Ameren Illinois says that they had a crossarm on one of their power poles in Williamson County break.



She did say that they have had crews working to restore power since around 6 p.m.. And, that they had to shutoff power to more than 700 customers in the area in order to repair that pole.

Shangraw says that about a 100 customers are back on at this time, and that the rest of the customers' power should be back on by 7 p.m. Sunday.



The customers affected are all located in and around Cambria, Hurst and De Soto in Jackson and Williamson Counties.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.