The benefits of one workout - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The benefits of one workout

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - According to a 2012 study researchers found that those just a few minutes in the gym can have mood and health boosting effects.

First, researchers say it can alter your DNA. perhaps suggesting you can’t blame your body on your mom and dad anymore.

Exercise, they say, alters genes for strength and metabolism in a positive way.

Meanwhile, your brain releases those feel good hormones – endorphins.

 We’ve all heard of 'runner's high’. According to researchers, that’s a real chemical result of working out.

They also suggest possible protection from diabetes, due to their findings that apparently just one session can improve insulin levels.

You should also feel more focused because of a surge of blood to the brain.

Researchers also say anxiety and depression levels decrease. Your stress should face away.

According to data, 14 percent of people who turn to exercise to rid themselves of stress see improvements all because of body chemistry and again those endorphins surge.

 For more information: Benefits of one workout

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly