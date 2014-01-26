Weddings are good for business - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Weddings are good for business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A lot of planning goes into planning a wedding before walking down the aisle.

And the 21st Annual Bridal And Prom Expo helps brides get ready for the big day.

Several hundred people filled the Osage Center Sunday afternoon seeing what local vendors have to offer.

From dresses to transportation entertainment and more, nearly everything you need to plan a wedding was right at your fingertips.

Local business owner Linda Springs says they come to the bridal show every year and it's a great resource for brides in the middle of planning their special day.

"This event is beneficial for brides because it's a one stop shop," said Linda Springs, owner of Belladonna." Also at our salon is a one-stop shop. So you can get your hair done, your make up, your pedicures and manicures. All the special touches that it takes for the special bride."

Springs says they do see more business as a result of the bridal show.

She also said the cold weather has created some difficulties for recent weddings, but hasn't affected business negatively.

