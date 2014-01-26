Can you get a great workout in 7 minutes? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Can you get a great workout in 7 minutes?

    According to a 2012 study researchers found that those just a few minutes in the gym can have mood and health boosting effects.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
This morning Holly Brantley alongside a trainer tested the 7 minute workout on the Breakfast Show.

If you want to try it at home, all you need is a chair and yourself!
 
Here’s one popular version that goes along with an app that’s free.

The workout includes 12 high intensity exercises. They last 30 seconds each with 10 seconds of rest in between. Here’s the order:

1 Jumping Jacks
2 Wall sit
3 Push-Ups
4 Abdominal crunches
5 Step ups on chair
6 Squats
7 Triceps dips on a chair
8 Planks
9 High knees running in place
10 Lunges
11 Push-ups and rotations
12 Side Planks
 
To learn more about The 7 Minute Workout and Free App: 7 minute workout - Best fitness apps - Blog

