Shawnee Volunteer Corps announce spring work days

The Shawnee Volunteer Corps invites volunteers to join them to help with upcoming trail work days. No level of experience is needed as training will be provided.



Volunteers will be joining Shawnee National Forest employees in stewardship efforts at several locations on the Hidden Springs and Mississippi Bluff Ranger Districts.



Join the Forest and other volunteers to maintain the Indian Point Trail at Garden of the Gods on:



Saturday, March 1, 2014 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 9, 2014 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 15, 2014 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 5, 2013 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Join the Forest and other volunteers to maintain Panther Den on:



Saturday, February 22, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 23, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 2, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 30, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 6, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 13, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 2013 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Please call the Shawnee Volunteer Corps at 618-833-8576 (ext. 103) to pre-register for one of the workdays and/or for more information.



Volunteers are asked to wear long pants, sturdy shoes and to also bring a lunch and water bottle for each volunteer day.



