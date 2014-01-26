Shawnee Volunteer Corps announce spring work days - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawnee Volunteer Corps announce spring work days

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

The Shawnee Volunteer Corps invites volunteers to join them to help with upcoming trail work days. No level of experience is needed as training will be provided.

Volunteers will be joining Shawnee National Forest employees in stewardship efforts at several locations on the Hidden Springs and Mississippi Bluff Ranger Districts.

Join the Forest and other volunteers to maintain the Indian Point Trail at Garden of the Gods on:

Saturday, March 1, 2014 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 9, 2014 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 15, 2014 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 5, 2013 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Join the Forest and other volunteers to maintain Panther Den on:

Saturday, February 22, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 23, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 2, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 16, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 30, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 6, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 13, 2014 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 19, 2013 – 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Please call the Shawnee Volunteer Corps at 618-833-8576 (ext. 103) to pre-register for one of the workdays and/or for more information.

Volunteers are asked to wear long pants, sturdy shoes and to also bring a lunch and water bottle for each volunteer day. 

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly