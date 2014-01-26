Woman accused in Murphysboro attempted armed robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman accused in Murphysboro attempted armed robbery

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A woman is in custody in connection to an armed robbery in Murphysboro.

According to detectives, Jo Lynn Gentry was charged with attempted armed robbery and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Officers say a female entered the Amstar gas station on Walnut Street Saturday night, displayed a knife and told the cashier to give "all the money."

The cashier showed a taser device and told her to put the knife away and leave the store.

That is when the female fled the store.

Investigators with Murphysboro Police and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office found Jo Lynn Gentry at her home just after midnight and took her into custody.

