Charges filed in connection with Arena Building shooting

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed charges against Deontae L. Petty in connection with the shooting at the Arena Building on Jan. 25. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges on Wednesday, January 29 against a suspect in a shooting at the Arena Building.

The attorney's office charged Deontae L. Petty with two counts of assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action for events related to a shooting on Jan. 25 at the AC Brase Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Judge Gary Kamp set Petty's bond at $150,000 cash only. Petty is currently not in custody, and it is believed that he lives in the Chicago area.

Cape Girardeau police released a description of a suspect in the shooting that injured two people.



A possible description is a black male approximately 5'8" 150 pounds, with short dread locks, wearing a light colored shirt. Police believe he may have left in a black passenger car that Missouri Highway Patrol attempted to stop but it crashed and the passengers ran from the car.

The victim that had been shot in the leg was treated and released from the hospital. The other victim who was shot in the chest is in good condition and is expected to be released soon.

It all began around 10:20 p.m. Saturday when police responded to a call of shots fired at the Arena Building on Kiwanis Drive.



People began running from the building. One victim went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.



Witnesses on the scene say a man was escorted from the Rich Homie Quan concert.



Witnesses add he then fired shots into the building.



While Heartland News was on the scene, reporters heard what sounded like a gunshot.



Officers say more shots were fired north of the Arena building at about 10:45 p.m. No victims were located at that time.



Police then advised our news crew to leave for safety reasons.



"It was packed, it was definitely packed, there wasn't a parking spot to be found," said Regina Arnzen, who lives near the Arena Building. "We didn't hear a gunshot to anything. We heard sirens and through the window we saw the lights and things."

Just after 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital where a subject walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim stated that he was shot while at the Arena Building.



Around midnight, police say they were patrolling downtown and say they heard what was believed to be gunshots coming from downtown. No victims were found, according to police.



Then around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, a female came into the police department saying her vehicle had been shot several times. Officers are investigating this incident. The female said no one was inside the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.



Also in Cape Girardeau, police and the Missouri Highway Patrol were on the scene at the corner of Themis And Pacific Street Saturday night after a crash.

Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Clark Parrott says the same vehicle involved in the traffic crash on Themis and Pacific was reported to be fleeing the Arena Building at high rate of speed. The car crashed into a parked vehicle and the drivers fled on foot.

According to a probable cause statement, a trooper tried to stop the car, a black Pontiac GrandAm, which accerlerated and fled. The trooper then followed the car and the chase ended in the 800 block of Themis when the car crashed into a parked car. The occupants of the car were not found. An officer searched the car at the crash scene and said he found a letter from the Internal Revenue Service addressed to Deontae Petty and dated Jan. 6. He said the letter was in a seat pocket in the rear of the front passenger's seat.

The officer also found a Social Security Card issued to Petty in the center console and a birthday card with a written salutation identifying the recipient as "Tae." The card was found in the glove compartment.

In the probable cause statement, it says a records check showed a Deontae L. Petty with the same social security number as listed on the social security card and the IRS letter, and a date of birth of Jan. 9, 1992. Petty was last recorded to live on Marshall Avenue in Bellwood, Ill.

Authorities requested a photo line up containing a photo of Petty. They then talked to a witness who was working security for the concert on Jan. 25. The witness said another security officer had approached a black male inside the Arena Building who had been smoking marijuana. The witness said the black male became beligerent with the other security officer and had to be escorted from the building. According to the witness, the same black male re-entered the Arena Building and began to shoot into the crowd. The witness said he was positive the shooter was the same male that had to be escorted from the building and positively identified Petty as the black male from the photo line up. The other security officer that escorted the black male from the building also identified him as Petty in the photo line up.



