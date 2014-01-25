Redhawks comeback falls short in loss to Eastern Illinois
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Reggie Smith, who scored 23 points, made five in the last 1:20 as Eastern Illinois held on for a 77-74 victory over Southeast Missouri State Saturday.
Eastern Illinois (7-13, 4-5 Ohio Valley) held a 69-56 advantage with 3:41 remaining in the game when the Redhawks charged back. Lucas Nutt, who had 17 points, made a 3-pointer and a layup and Jarekious Bradley (18 points) followed with a 3-point jumper to close to 70-66. Bradley hit another 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining to cut the Eastern Illinois lead to 75-72.
Josh Piper and Dylan Chatman (13 points) each made a free throw in the final seconds to seal the victory for the Panthers. Chris Oliver also contributed 13 for Eastern Illinois.
Southeast Missouri (11-10, 3-5), which had been making 38 percent of its 3-pointers, made only 19 percent. The Panthers were 7 of 13 from beyond the arc.
(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
