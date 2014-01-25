Southern Illinois business destroyed by fire

A business in Southern Illinois was destroyed by an early morning fire.



Chief David Misselhorn with the Campbell Hill, Illinois Fire Department says they got a call at 3 a.m. on Saturday about a fire in the Kuntry Kettle at 178 Gordon Road northwest of Ava.

When they arrived the fire had worked its way up the corner of the building and into the crawl space/attic between the roof of the building and interior ceiling.

"We tried to make entry into it so we could save their equipment," said Misselhorn. "But we noticed the ceiling as starting to sag, so we pulled out immediately. We probably weren't in the building any more then thirty to forty five seconds, before we pulled out and decided to go to a defensive attack on it."

They called in mutual aid for water from Steeleville, Percy, Cutler, Willisville, Ava and Vergennes Fire Departments.

The fire is not suspicious, but is still undetermined. Misselhorn is leaning towards an electrical problem in the building.

The building is a total loss at more than $400,000.

