Southern Illinois business destroyed by fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern Illinois business destroyed by fire

(Source: Dustin Vanover) (Source: Dustin Vanover)
AVA, IL (KFVS) - A business in Southern Illinois was destroyed by an early morning fire.

Chief David Misselhorn with the Campbell Hill, Illinois Fire Department says they got a call at 3 a.m. on Saturday about a fire in the Kuntry Kettle at 178 Gordon Road northwest of Ava.

When they arrived the fire had worked its way up the corner of the building and into the crawl space/attic between the roof of the building and interior ceiling.

"We tried to make entry into it so we could save their equipment," said Misselhorn. "But we noticed the ceiling as starting to sag, so we pulled out immediately. We probably weren't in the building any more then thirty to forty five seconds, before we pulled out and decided to go to a defensive attack on it."

They called in mutual aid for water from Steeleville, Percy, Cutler, Willisville, Ava and Vergennes Fire Departments.

The fire is not suspicious, but is still undetermined. Misselhorn is leaning towards an electrical problem in the building.

The building is a total loss at more than $400,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly