Historic Preservation Council to consider Cape Girardeau Theatre

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations the National Register of Historic Places during its quarterly meeting on Feb. 7 in Jefferson City.

Two Multiple Property Document Forms (MPDFs) and seven individual property nominations are scheduled to be considered for listing in the National Register.

The list includes:

The Kansas City System of Parks and Boulevards MPDF, Kansas City, Jackson County

Cherokee Trail of Tears in Missouri, 1837-1839 MPDF, Statewide

MPDF, Statewide Sweeny Automobile and Tractor School, 215 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, Jackson County

Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, 933 Mulberry Street, Kansas City, Jackson County (Railroad Related Historic Commercial and Industrial Resources in Kansas City, Missouri MPDF)

Commerce Tower, 911 Main Street, Kansas City, Jackson County

Kemper Arena, 1800 Genessee Street, Kansas City, Jackson County

Westport Junior High School, 300 East 39 th Street., Kansas City, Jackson County (Historic Resources of the Kansas City Missouri School District Pre-1970)

300 East 39 Street., Kansas City, Jackson County Downtown Smithville Historic District, Roughly bounded by Bridge Street, Church Street, Commercial Street and Meadow Street, Smithville, Clay County

Broadway Theatre, 805 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County, (Historic and Architectural Resources of Cape Girardeau, Missouri MPDF)

