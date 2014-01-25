Historic Preservation Council to consider Cape Girardeau Theatre - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Historic Preservation Council to consider Cape Girardeau Theatre

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations the National Register of Historic Places during its quarterly meeting on Feb. 7 in Jefferson City.

Two Multiple Property Document Forms (MPDFs) and seven individual property nominations are scheduled to be considered for listing in the National Register.

 The list includes:
  • The Kansas City System of Parks and Boulevards MPDF, Kansas City, Jackson County 
  • Cherokee Trail of Tears in Missouri, 1837-1839 MPDF, Statewide
  • Sweeny Automobile and Tractor School, 215 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, Jackson County
  • Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, 933 Mulberry Street, Kansas City, Jackson County (Railroad Related Historic Commercial and Industrial Resources in Kansas City, Missouri MPDF)
  • Commerce Tower, 911 Main Street, Kansas City, Jackson County
  • Kemper Arena, 1800 Genessee Street, Kansas City, Jackson County
  • Westport Junior High School, 300 East 39th Street., Kansas City, Jackson County (Historic Resources of the Kansas City Missouri School District Pre-1970)
  • Downtown Smithville Historic District, Roughly bounded by Bridge Street, Church Street, Commercial Street and Meadow Street, Smithville, Clay County
  • Broadway Theatre, 805 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County, (Historic and Architectural Resources of Cape Girardeau, Missouri MPDF)
More information, including completed applications for each of the nominations, is included on the meeting agenda and nominations list.

