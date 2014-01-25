Harrisburg man sentenced on drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Harrisburg man sentenced on drug charges

Jariah T. Moss (Source: Saline County SO) Jariah T. Moss (Source: Saline County SO)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - A Harrisburg, Illinois man was sentenced Friday on cocaine related charges.

According to teh state's attorney, Jariah T. Moss, 32, was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with two years of mandatory supervised release and $3,000 in court costs.

Moss pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. State Police say Moss sold 1.6 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant on a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Moss is awaiting trial on a 2013 home burglary charge. That jury trial is set for April 30.

