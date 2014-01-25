Teams compete in robotics competition in Marion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teams compete in robotics competition in Marion

There were 17 teams competing Saturday in the Vex Robotics Tournament at Marion High School. Schools in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Iowa and Ohio participated.

There were more than 250 in attendance to watch the teams participate.

The World Competitions are in April in the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis.

Here is their website for more: www.usfirst.org

