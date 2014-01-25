Risco woman now missing for 8 years - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Risco woman now missing for 8 years

RISCO, MO (KFVS) - January 25 marks eight years since anyone's heard from one southeast Missouri woman. 

Teresa Butler went missing from Risco, Missouri, on Jan. 25, 2006.

That morning, Butler's husband returned home after working an overnight shift.

Their two young children were home, but Teresa Butler was not.

Nobody knows what happened to Butler.

No one's been arrested, and there are no suspects.

Authorities have followed many leads, but all have turned up nothing.

Risco is in New Madrid County, Missouri.

