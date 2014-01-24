McCracken Co. man charged in connection with wife's murder

A McCracken County man was charged Friday, January 24 in connection with the murder of his wife.



Keith W. Griffith, 55, was charged with murder, arson second degree, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of cruelty to animals.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said at 6:45 p.m. they arrested Keith Griffith for the murder of his wife of 36 years, 55-year-old Julie Griffith.

Julie Griffith was found dead in her home at 307 Tudor Blvd. in Reidland after a fire was reported at their home on Friday morning, Jan. 17 by a passerby.

An autopsy that was performed later that same day confirmed to investigators that foul play was involved in her death. The exact cause of death is not being released at this time.

Since Jan. 17, the sheriff's department said there have been more than 1,000 man hours devoted to this investigation where detectives uncovered a "mountain of evidence" that led to Griffith's arrest.

Deputies say the investigation was extremely complicated. The McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney's Office and the Coroners Office have been active in this investigation from the onset. The department said they have been very quiet as to details of the investigation as it could harm the investigation's integrity.

The department has been well aware of the concern that the Reidland area residents have had since this murder, as well as a couple of residential burglaries that occurred earlier last week.

Deputies say they hope that this arrest will put fears at ease in the Reidland area. Patrols by sheriff's deputies have been increased in the area since last week.

The sheriff's department received assistance during this investigation from the Graves County Sheriff's Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, the Kentucky State Police, ATF, and the United States Secret Service, Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, the Kentucky State Fire Marshall and the Reidland Farley Fire Department.

Griffith was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on a $1 million cash bond.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.