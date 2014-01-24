School could face lawsuit for school prayer

A Heartland school district could face a day in court if they don't put a stop to their prayer at the high school's graduation ceremonies.



Administrators at Norris City Omaha Enfield High School now have to decide how to handle the issue, or they could face being sued.



School Superintendent Dr. Cliff Kearns said he values his school district on unity.

According to The American Humanist Association, several unidentified students want nothing to do with a unified prayer during their graduation ceremony.



Administrators received an email from the national non-profit organization demanding they end the century old tradition, or face legal action.



"It is not ambiguous, it is not a close call, and it is not a judgment call," said David Niose with The American Humanist Association. "It is absolutely wrong, and the administration should know that."



The letter states that the Supreme Court has made clear that prayers offered at public school graduation are unconstitutional.



On Friday, Dr. Karnes said the school district's attorney is sorting out the merits of the letter before moving forward.



"We are going to take advisement on it and give us advice on how to deal with it and make sure we deal with it appropriately from there," Dr. Karnes said.



With less than 300 students in the high school, school administrators hope to solve the matter without jeopardizing the students focus, and to put the issue behind them.



"It doesn't matter which kid, we don't sort or do anything like that," Dr. Karnes said. "I hope that strength grows with the community and our current student bodies."



The organization said the school must respond to the letter in two weeks or they will file a lawsuit against the school.



The superintendent said they'll decide how to go forward early next week.



