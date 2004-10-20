Fiery Plane Crash

Kirksville, Missouri -- The pilot and co-pilot along with eleven other passengers dead, five missing, and two remain in the hospital after a fiery plane crash near Kirksville, Missouri.

A turbo-prop commuter flight from Saint Louis burst into flames when it crashed into a wooded area about 220 miles outside of Saint Louis.

Weather observers reported a misty overcast, with some thunderstorms in the area, but it's unclear if the plane went down in a storm.

The FAA says the last communication indicated a normal approach. Right now, it appears to have made a crash landing rather than a nosedive.

Crews found some of the passenger still inside the fuselage, some still in their seats.

The plane's operator is Corporate Airlines of Smyrna, Tennessee. It's part of American Airlines' Connection System. We'll have the latest on this story on Heartland News.