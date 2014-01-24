Propane shortage, higher prices - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Propane shortage, higher prices

May said they’re bringing in additional propane from Texas. May said they’re bringing in additional propane from Texas.
May said in some cases Propane used to be $1.25 per gallon, and now might be $4.00 or $5.00. May said in some cases Propane used to be $1.25 per gallon, and now might be $4.00 or $5.00.
Penrod with the Pie Safe in Pocahontas said she’s noticed the prices increase drastically from last year. Penrod with the Pie Safe in Pocahontas said she’s noticed the prices increase drastically from last year.
POCAHONTAS, MO (KFVS) - With freezing temperatures, many propane users are feeling the pinch of higher prices.

Tom May, the Director of Public Relations for MFA Oil said there’s a huge demand for propane, but the supply is at a critically low level.

The shortage we’re seeing now actually started with a record propane export in 2013.

Companies are usually able to build up the propane supply in the fall, but with an early and fierce winter they weren’t able to do that.

Now May said they’re bringing in additional propane from Texas.

Sharon Penrod with the Pie Safe in Pocahontas said she’s noticed the prices increase drastically from last year.

"I use the propane here to bake everything, for my ovens, and so when I got the bill this January, I was kind of shocked,” said Penrod.

May said in some cases Propane used to be $1.25 per gallon, and now might be $4.00 or $5.00.

He said in 30 states, including Missouri, they’re allowing drivers to work more hours than normal to keep the propane levels up.

May suggested people conserve propane, and call ahead to order your refill, because if you wait until you’re out, it might be a little while until they can get to you.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.


  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly