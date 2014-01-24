Propane shortage, higher prices

With freezing temperatures, many propane users are feeling the pinch of higher prices.Tom May, the Director of Public Relations for MFA Oil said there’s a huge demand for propane, but the supply is at a critically low level.The shortage we’re seeing now actually started with a record propane export in 2013.Companies are usually able to build up the propane supply in the fall, but with an early and fierce winter they weren’t able to do that.Now May said they’re bringing in additional propane from Texas.Sharon Penrod with the Pie Safe in Pocahontas said she’s noticed the prices increase drastically from last year."I use the propane here to bake everything, for my ovens, and so when I got the bill this January, I was kind of shocked,” said Penrod.May said in some cases Propane used to be $1.25 per gallon, and now might be $4.00 or $5.00.He said in 30 states, including Missouri, they’re allowing drivers to work more hours than normal to keep the propane levels up.May suggested people conserve propane, and call ahead to order your refill, because if you wait until you’re out, it might be a little while until they can get to you.