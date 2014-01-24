Utility work to restrict traffic on U.S. 60 in McCracken Co.

A contractor for the Tennessee Valley Authority plans to restrict traffic to one lane along US 60 in western McCracken County starting Monday, January 27.

The daytime lane restriction near US 60 mile point 8.2 in McCracken County is to allow power transmission line work near the Massac Creek Bridge. This is along US 60 in McCracken County between The McCracken County High School Entrance and KY 3529/Maxon Road.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach this utility work zone during daylight hours.

The utility crew expects to be working in this area for about four or five days.

Caution is required where equipment and utility personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

