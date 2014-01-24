ISP seize more than $75K in routine traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP seize more than $75K in routine traffic stop

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
More than $75,000 seized during Illinois State Police traffic stop. (Source: Illinois State Police) More than $75,000 seized during Illinois State Police traffic stop. (Source: Illinois State Police)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police District Chicago and agents from the Narcotics and Currency Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of over $75,000.

On Monday, January 20, at approximately 2:31 p.m., an ISP District Chicago sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle going eastbound on U.S. Rt. 30 in Matteson for a traffic violation. A check of the vehicle's driver revealed he did not possess a valid driver's license. The driver and passengers were asked to exit the vehicle. During an inventory search of the vehicle, another subject who was traveling in a separate vehicle approached the scene claiming to be a relative.

The vehicle inventory search uncovered tools and other items of interest involved in narcotics trafficking. A search of both vehicles subsequently revealed a hidden compartment containing $75,100 in bundled U.S. currency in one of the vehicles. All four subjects denied having knowledge of the currency.

"Large currency amounts seized during traffic stops, especially those hidden in compartments intended to avoid detection from law enforcement, are usually related to organized crime and narcotics trafficking," said ISP Major Joseph Perez. "This is yet another example of how far criminals will go to hide illegal drugs, cash and dangerous weapons," added Perez.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for no valid driver's license and a written warning for an illegal u-turn. All four subjects were released pending further investigation of the matter.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

