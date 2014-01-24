Marshall Co. football coach injured in car crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marshall Co. football coach injured in car crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

According to Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars, Marshall County Head Football Coach Ron Barnard has been airlifted to a hospital in Evansville.

This comes after he crashed his car on U.S. Highway 68 just west of Moors Camp Highway Friday afternoon. 

 Byars says Barnard was traveling west on Highway 68 when he lost control of his car. It left the roadway and struck a tree. 

U.S. Highway 68 was closed due to the crash, but is now reopened. 

According to Marshall County School Superintendent Trent Loveit, Barnard was in his personal vehicle and was traveling along.  School officials hope to get an update soon on his condition.

