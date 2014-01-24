'Armed and dangerous' Poplar Bluff man caught by police - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Armed and dangerous' Poplar Bluff man caught by police

Ryan Aaron McVaugh (Source: Poplar Bluff PD) Ryan Aaron McVaugh (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff police have captured a man who was considered armed and dangerous.

Ryan Aaron McVaugh, 27, has seven active warrants including DWI, burglary, assault, trespassing and most are in Missouri, according to Chief Danny Whiteley.

According to Whiteley, McVaugh was captured after a foot chase Friday night in the 600 block of Pine Street and Business US 60.

McVaugh was wanted as a person of interest in connection to an January 23 armed robbery in Poplar Bluff.

The chief says McVaugh took an undisclosed amount of cash in the robbery. The location of robbery not being released at this time.


Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly