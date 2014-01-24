'Armed and dangerous' Poplar Bluff man caught by police

Poplar Bluff police have captured a man who was considered armed and dangerous.



Ryan Aaron McVaugh, 27, has seven active warrants including DWI, burglary, assault, trespassing and most are in Missouri, according to Chief Danny Whiteley.

According to Whiteley, McVaugh was captured after a foot chase Friday night in the 600 block of Pine Street and Business US 60.



McVaugh was wanted as a person of interest in connection to an January 23 armed robbery in Poplar Bluff.



The chief says McVaugh took an undisclosed amount of cash in the robbery. The location of robbery not being released at this time.





