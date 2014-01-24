Southern Illinois Airport ranks 4th in the state - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern Illinois Airport ranks 4th in the state

Southern Illinois Airport in Jackson County has finished 2013 as the fourth busiest airport in Illinois. 

The airport came in behind Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports and St. Louis’ Downtown airport in Cahokia.

It is the highest finish for the airport in its sixty-four-year history.

The airport credits favorable flying weather, no runway closures for construction and strong flying by the Southern Illinois University flight program to the outcome.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

