SIC Forensic Falcons earn recognition in Indianapolis

Southeastern Illinois College's Forensic Falcons earned several individual honors at this weekend's Butler Bulldog Invitational, hosted by Butler University.

The team faced off against more than 20 other programs from colleges and universities from throughout the Midwest.

"I really enjoyed competing with university competitors," said sophomore Zachary Hanks. "It was challenging and fun, and performing well enabled me to prove something to myself."

Individual results from the tournament are as follows:

Zachary Hanks (Harrisburg): tournament champion in dramatic interpretation, fourth in speech to entertain, third in individual sweepstakes.

Tre Ingram (Harrisburg): third in prose interpretation, third in program oral interpretation.

Corrine McDaniel (Harrisburg): third in informative speaking..

Dylan Comer (Carrier Mills): sixth in poetry interpretation.

Nicole York (Shawneetown): sixth in extemporaneous speaking.

The forensic falcons travel next to Harper College as they continue preparing for the Phi Rho Pi national tournament April 7-12 in Denver, Colorado.

