IDOT plans work zone traffic shift on I-24 Ohio River Bridge

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A contractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation is planning a work zone traffic shift on the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Metropolis, IL, on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 28 and 29.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the contractor plans to shift eastbound traffic from the right-hand or driving lane to the left-hand or passing lane in the bridge work zone.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, the contractor plans to shift westbound traffic from the right-hand or driving lane to the left-hand or passing lane in the bridge work zone.

This planned traffic shift on the I-24 Ohio River Bridge is likely to create traffic backups and delays. Caution is required.

As a reminder, IDOT said as part of this traffic shift the work zone will be reduced to a 10 ft. 11 inch maximum load width.

According to IDOT, this lane and load width restriction for both eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 24 at Illinois mile point 38.5 and Kentucky mile point 0.0 is expected to remain in place until approximately April 1.

They say drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone at the Illinois-Kentucky State Line. There is a strictly enforced 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit. Traffic is restricted to one lane with a barrier wall installed to protect workers.

Halverson Construction is the prime contractor on this $2.1 million IDot bridge maintenance project which includes installation of new joints and a deck overlay.

