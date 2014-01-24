GCHS senior named 2013 Wendy's High School Heisman winner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

GCHS senior named 2013 Wendy's High School Heisman winner

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Doug Gloyd and Isaac Marrs (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools) Doug Gloyd and Isaac Marrs (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School senior Isaac Marrs was selected as his school's Wendy's High School Heisman winner.

He went on to be honored as one of only 20 state finalists, 10 male and 10 female.

GCHS athletic director Doug Gloyd presented him with a certificate noting his achievements in the program.

During his high school career, Marrs has played basketball, tennis and soccer.

Eligibility requirements for Heisman winners include senior status, a minimum B average, and participation in at least one school-sponsored sport. Students are selected who excel in academics, athletics and student leadership.

For more information, you can click here to log on to the website.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly