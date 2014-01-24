GCHS senior named 2013 Wendy's High School Heisman winner

Graves County High School senior Isaac Marrs was selected as his school's Wendy's High School Heisman winner.

He went on to be honored as one of only 20 state finalists, 10 male and 10 female.

GCHS athletic director Doug Gloyd presented him with a certificate noting his achievements in the program.

During his high school career, Marrs has played basketball, tennis and soccer.

Eligibility requirements for Heisman winners include senior status, a minimum B average, and participation in at least one school-sponsored sport. Students are selected who excel in academics, athletics and student leadership.

