Crews on scene of Butler Co. fire

Crews are on the scene of a house trailer fire on Highway PP on Friday.

According to Butler County Fire Chief Bob Fredwell, the fire was on Highway PP about 6 miles west of Poplar Bluff.

Fredwell said there was nobody inside the home at the time. He believes the fire started in the kitchen area and spread from there.

As of 2:25 p.m., crews were still on scene fighting the fire. The home is considered a total loss.

