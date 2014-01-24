9 in Mo. facing drug related charges

On Tuesday after an extensive undercover narcotics investigation, the Bernie Police Department along with the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney's office obtained a search warrant for a home in Bernie, Missouri.

During the course of the investigation, several purchases of illegal narcotics were obtained through the use of a confidential informant.

In addition, the informant was able to provide the identities of numerous individuals involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Stoddard County area.

Upon execution of the search warrant, members of the Bernie Police Department along with the assistance of the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, found and seized numerous items used in the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Among these items were crystal methamphetamine (ICE), a number of items of drug paraphernalia and cash.

Those taken into custody at the home were:



Tiffany Lynn Hayes, 24, of Bernie was charged with class C felony of possession of a controlled substance, bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

Kassandra D. Cavaness, 21, of Bernie was charged with class C felony of possession of a controlled substance, bond was set at $35,000 cash only.

Vontesha Monique Gray, 19 of Bernie was charged with class C felony of possession of a controlled substance, bond was set at $35,000 cash only.

Charles Seth Walters, 19 of Bernie was charged with the class C felony of possession of a controlled substance, bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Tylor D. Williams, age 25 of Bernie was charged with the class C felony of possession of a controlled substance, bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

In addition, with the assistance of the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office along with the Dexter Police Department, four additional suspects were taken into custody.

Luster Jordan, 21, of Malden was charged with the class B felony of distribution of a controlled substance, bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Jameak Steven Townsend, 30 of Malden was charged with the class B felony of distribution of a controlled substance, bond was set at $150,000.

Kelly Demont Carter, 31 of Malden was charged with the class B felony of distribution of a controlled substance, bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Marquan Dev Arsha Townsend, 27 of Malden was charged with the class B felony of distribution of a controlled substance, bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

The Bernie Police Department states that this is a continuing investigation and more arrests are expected.

