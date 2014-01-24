4 Mo. men facing meth-related charges

Four people face meth related charges after a multi-law enforcement agency investigation.



Douglas R. Stinson Jr, 43, of Bernie, Missouri was charged with possession of controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Stinson was booked into the Dunklin County Jail with a bond set at $100,000 cash only.



Ricky G. Lerma, 38, of Parma, Missouri was charged with possession of controlled substance. Lerma was booked into the Dunklin County Jail with a bond set at $50,000 cash only.



Bobby R. Allen age 42 of Malden, Missouri was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. Allen was booked into the Dunklin County Jail with a bond set at $75,000 cash only.



Mark F. Hodges, 58, of Scott City, Missouri was charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. Hodges was booked into the Dunklin County Jail with a bond set $75,000 cash only.



According to Malden police, a search warrant was executed Thursday at the Malden Airport Inn Room 117 on Missouri Business 25 in Malden Missouri.



Police say methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and more than $24,000 was seized.



A second search warrant was issued for a mini storage unit located in Malden. Police say the found in the rental unit one shotgun, one rifle and two handguns with ammunition.

Also found was property that had been previously reported stolen to the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office.



All Arrest Warrants and search warrants executed during the investigation were issued by the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.



The investigation is continuing and further arrests are expected.



Assisting the Malden Police Department where the SEMO Drug Task Force, Dunklin County Sheriff's Department and Dexter Police Department.



