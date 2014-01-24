2 more in custody in connection to southern Illinois store armed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 more in custody in connection to southern Illinois store armed robberies

Drake M. Smith (Source: Jackson County SO) Drake M. Smith (Source: Jackson County SO)
Marlon A. Santos (Source: Jackson County SO) Marlon A. Santos (Source: Jackson County SO)

Authorities in Jackson County say two more arrests have been made in connection to a string of armed robberies in Elkville, Murphysboro and Ziegler.

On Friday evening, a 15 year old was arrested in connection to the armed robbery at the Murphyboro Huck's on Jan. 19. The sheriff's office says the 15 year old is believed to have participated in the Ziegler robbery, as well.

Also, a 17 year old was taken into custody on Friday afternoon. That arrest was in connection to the Ziegler and Elkville Casey's robberies.

Three people were already in custody stemming from the robberies.

The juveniles are being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. The other two are being held at the Jackson County Jail.

Investigators with the Murphysboro Police Department and the Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office were investigating prior convenience store robberies on Thursday night when they got the call about an armed robbery at Casey's General Store on Walnut Street.

Officers in the area made a traffic stop which led to the identification of one of the suspects.

Investigators were able to identify several more suspects after interviews and tied them to the Murphysboro and Elkville robberies.

Drake M. Smith, 18, of Murphysboro; Marlon A. Santos, 19, of Murphysboro and a 17 year old juvenile are charged with armed robbery and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Investigators believe the three were also involved in the armed robbery of the Casey's Store in Zeigler on Jan. 6.

The investigation continues.

