Heartland News 1/24/14 - Stephanie's Super Bowl Party Dips

Heartland News 1/24/14 - Stephanie's Super Bowl Party Dips

We’re counting down to kickoff for Super Bowl XLVIII with recipes to help set the table for your game day party. Whether you’re a Broncos or Seahawks fan, KFVS Executive Producer Stephanie Rogers shares two winning dip recipes sure to please your crowd.

Ingredients:

Kickoff Quick Dip

  • 1 24 oz. tub sour cream
  • 1 packet Ranch dip
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 2.8 oz. package real bacon bits

-Or-

Touchdown Taco Dip

  • 1 24 oz. tub sour cream
  • 1 packet Fiesta Ranch dip
  • 2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese
  • 1 2.8 oz. package real bacon bits

Directions:

Scoop sour cream into a medium sized mixing bowl, add Ranch mix and stir. Add two cups of cheese and bacon bits. Stir until well combined.

Refrigerate dip for at least one hour to allow flavors to mingle.

Serve Kickoff Quick Dip with carrots or crackers.

Serve Touchdown Taco Dip with tortilla chips.

Enjoy!

  • Favorite Recipe Collections

    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.
  • Savory pies

    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.
  • Graham cracker classics

    Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.
