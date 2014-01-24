East Prairie home destroyed in fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Prairie home destroyed in fire

EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

A home was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon after an electrical outlet shorted out.

According to East Prairie Fire Chief Kyle Hutcheson, the fire started around 12:30 at 308 E Pine Street.

Two people were in the home when the fire started but were able to get out safely.

The fire spread up the wall from the outlet and into the attic.

East Prairie Fire Department fought the blaze for 11 hours and extremely cold temperatures made efforts more difficult.

Two fire trucks froze up and at one point the roof of the home caved in which made it harder to extinguish the fire.

