I-57 exit ramp reopened after semi crash in Williamson Co.

The Interstate 57 south exit ramp from Interstate 24 west was closed for several hours in Williamson County Friday morning after a crash.

According to Illinois State Police, Robert P. Jackson, 82, from Hale, Michigan, was driving a 2013 Freightliner Truck tractor with semi-trailer west on I-24 entering the ramp for I-57 south. He had one passenger/co-driver, Herbert J. Hart, 37, of Beaverton, Michigan.



Police say the semi entered the ramp too fast to safely negotiate the curve.

As a result, they say the driver lost control and the semi rolled over on its side.

The crash resulted in the ramp being closed from about 2:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

There were no reported injuries and Jackson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

