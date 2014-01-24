1 killed in overnight crash in Scott County

One woman was killed in an overnight crash in Scott County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old Sikeston woman was driving on County Road 450 just east of US 61 around 12:45 a.m. when she ran off the road.

The woman then came back onto the road and ran off the other side, hit an embankment and a tree and overturned.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick pronounced her dead at the scene.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

