Power outage in Cape Girardeau believed to be from blown transformer

An early morning power outage in Cape Girardeau is believed to be due to a blown transformer.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the first call for the outage came in around 2:15 a.m. and officers have been searching for the exact location of the blown transformer since then.

It has been narrowed down to the northwest part of town, near the Kingsway Drive and Hawthorne Road area.

Ameren Missouri was contacted, according to the police department, and crews worked to restore power.



Power was estimated by Ameren to be restored to impacted customers around 5 a.m. but according to Ameren Missouri's Outage Map, 764 customers were without power in Cape Girardeau. As of 1 p.m., there were only three reported outages.

At Alma Schrader Elementary in Cape Girardeau, students and teachers inside are dealing with no heat.

Principal Ruth Ann Orr says she got a call early Friday morning that there was no heat inside the building.

That's when workers shut doors to the classrooms to hopefully keep the warm air inside.

Orr says there are thermometers in classrooms and it is 70 in some of those rooms.

Now kids are wearing coats, they're using space heaters, and they're combining classes to go to the warmest rooms.

We're told the problems were caused by a power outage Friday morning.

