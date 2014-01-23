Southeast survives SIU-E comeback, wins 82-78 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sports

Southeast survives SIU-E comeback, wins 82-78

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Jarekious Bradley had 18 points and Southeast Missouri State held on for an 82-78 win against SIU-Edwardsville Thursday night.

Bradley also made two free throws in the final second to seal the win.

SIUE closed to within 78-77 with 9 seconds left and sent Southeast's Lucas Nutt to the free-throw line where he missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Nutt responded with a steal and went to the line again with 4 seconds left, hitting both free throws for an 80-77 Southeast lead. The Redhawks (11-9, 3-4 Ohio Valley) immediately fouled to prevent a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Donivine Stewart made the first to cut the gap to 80-78 and missed the second intentionally, but failed to hit the rim which turned the ball over.

Tyler Stone had 15 points, Nino Johnson added 13 and Josh Langford scored 10. Rozell Nunn led SIUE (6-14, 3-4) with 15 points.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:09:10 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

  • Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:51:49 GMT
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    •   
Powered by Frankly