More than $5,000 raised at New Year's Eve bash for Massac Co. charities

The Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition and the Massac County United Way were recently chosen to benefit from ticket sales for the annual Harrah's Metropolis New Year's Eve Bash.

Each charity was given pre-sale tickets for which they were able to keep the full proceeds that sold. Tickets were also sold at the door which were divided in half and given to each charity as well.

"This year we wanted to draw more of a local crowd being that New Year's Eve landed on a Tuesday night," said Chad Lewis, advertising and public relations specialist. "Not a lot of people like to travel far from home, especially on this particular night. What better way to ring in 2014 than to celebrate in your hometown with your close friends, listening to a local band, all while giving back to two local charities?"

These two charities were able to raise a grand total of $5,845 with MCDAC receiving $2,625 and Massac County United Way receiving $3,220.

Approximately 400 people were in attendance, including representatives from each organization. The evening kicked off at 10 p.m. in the Riverfront Event Center with the Crestview Kings and AJ from Electric 96.9 performing live on stage.

"The opportunity to celebrate our community, as well as kick off fundraising for 2014 was a generous and greatly appreciated one for The United Way of Massac County during Harrah's Metropolis NYE Event. Our committee looks forward to providing these funds to our many agencies to assist all facets of our area - including educational services, counseling, family services and senior assistance," said Amanda King, United Way board member.

Natalie Quint, MCDAC Executive Director, was excited about the opportunity and said, "Harrah's Metropolis has been wonderful to work with and very generous in MCDAC's fundraising efforts."

Lewis added, "this is the first time we've mixed in charities with our New Year's Eve Bash. I was blown away by the volume of people and of course the funds raised. I hope we've started something big that will continue to grow each year."

