1 severely injured after I-57 crash at mile post 68 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 severely injured after I-57 crash at mile post 68

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

One driver was severely injured and cited after a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, they responded to the crash at 3:23 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-57 at mile post 68.

They say Alanna Monique Bowers, 21, of Hazelwood, Mo., was driving a 2010 Kia Forte northbound approaching Ronald K. Periman, 69, of West Frankfort, Ill. in his 2000 Chevy Silverado.

Bowers told police she fell asleep and hit the truck from behind. Bowers' car then left the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Police say Bowers was flown to a St. Louis hospital with severe injuries. She was wearing a seat belt. They say she was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

They say Periman was uninjured and also wearing a seat belt.

According to ISP, both lanes of I-57 northbound had to be closed for about 15 minutes to land the medical helicopter. One lane stayed closed for about 45 more minutes for clean up of the crash scene.

ISP said the Kia Forte received heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

