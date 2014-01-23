DNR investigates Butler County trash collection company

A Butler County trash collection company is being investigated by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for a possible violation of Missouri solid waste law.

Some people who live in Butler County say Nichols Disposal is dumping the trash on the owner’s property instead of taking it to a landfill.

According to the DNR, there is no law against dumping your own trash on your own property. However, if you are running a business, you must have a permit.

Angie Ray lives on the same county road as Nichols Disposal.

"We've just seen them drive by out here with loads of trash wondering where it is going,” Ray said. "I didn't really think anything of it because I knew that was their business and they have to store them somewhere."

Under state law, you must have a permit to operate a landfill. According to the DNR, the closest permitted landfill to Poplar Bluff is in Dexter, which is about 25 miles away.

Harry Billington has used Nichols Disposal as his trash collector for several years.

"We have always been happy with their service. I would say he's a pretty good man,” Billington said.

According to the company website, it’s been in business for almost 25 years.

"I don't know if he has permits. I would assume he would have because we are not the only ones he hauls trash for,” Billington said.

KFVS News tried getting in touch with the company’s owner to ask about the permit and the investigation. However, the phone number had been “temporarily disconnected.”

Gena Terlizzi, a spokesperson for the DNR, says the office has taken two complaints about the company since September.

Since then, the investigation is ongoing.

Terlizzi says the DNR expects to have more information on this investigation later this week or early last week.

